Raiders mock draft roundup: Day 1 trade lands Las Vegas their franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders could go a number of different ways on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is our latest mock draft roundup.
By Brad Weiss
4-round mock has the Raiders replacing key free agents
We round out our mock draft roundup with Draft Wire, as Curt Popejoy put together a four-round NFL Mock for 2024. For the Raiders, the choice was a cornerback in Terrion Arnold from Alabama, who is a guy you see pop up on a lot of the mocks for Las Vegas.
Like Mitchell, Arnold would be considered a Day 1 starter on this Raiders defense, and he is an aggressive cornerback who should adapt well to the next level.
Over at Tankathon, they also like the Raiders to select Arnold with the No. 13 overall pick.
In the second round, the Raiders replace current starting center Andre James with Zach Frazier from West Virginia. James is someone that could be let go in free agency this offseason, and if Dylan Parham is not considered his replacement, Frazier could come in and allow Parham to stay at offensive guard.
Another interesting choice is Blake Corum, who the Raiders took in the third-round of this mock draft. Corum would likely mean that the Raiders decided to move on from Josh Jacobs prior to the draft, and he would slide in as a complement to Zamir White in the run game.
Popejoy rounded out his mock with the Raiders selecting edge Marshawn Kneeland from Western Michigan in the fourth round. Las Vegas had luck with an edge rusher from Eastern Michigan, so why not try out the West side this year.
In all seriousness, Kneeland was oustanding during Senior Bowl Week, and if the Raiders can get him on Day 3, that would be a solid selection.