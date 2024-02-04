Raiders mock draft roundup: Las Vegas looking to Alabama on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and recent mocks have them looking at Alabama for their selection.
By Brad Weiss
Saturday was an interesting day for the Las Vegas Raiders, as their deal with Kliff Kingsbury to become the offensive coordinator fell through. Later on that day, reports emerged that Luke Getsy would be named the offensive coordinator instead, but until it is official, we are not going to go down that rabbit hole.
Changing gears, Sunday is a good day to look around the internet at recent mock drafts, and see what the experts feel the Raiders could do with their Day 1 pick in 2024. There are a lot of different scenarios playing out for the Silver and Black in the first round, and we take a look at a bunch of them here.
The Raiders go offensive tackle in Jarrett Bailey's recent mock over at Yahoo Sports, selecting Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga was very impressive during the Senior Bowl practices, cementing his place as a first-round pick next April, and he would be a welcome addition to the Raiders.
Fuaga has the size and strength to dominate in Year 1, and he actually could be the perfect selection for the Raiders on Day 1. He played on the right side at Oregon State, was the best offensive lineman in Mobile this past week, and is starting to generate top-10 buzz.