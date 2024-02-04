Raiders mock draft roundup: Las Vegas looking to Alabama on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and recent mocks have them looking at Alabama for their selection.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders look to Alabama in multiple mock drafts
Owain Jones, Pro Football Network
In the mock draft over at Pro Football Network, Owain Jones has the Raiders trading picks No. 44 and 146, plus a third-round pick in 2025 for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. With the likely arrival of Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, this would not make much sense, as that reunion won't happen any time soon.
With their No. 13 overall pick, Las Vegas selects Terrion Arnold from Alabama, a player that many mocks have landing with the Raiders. Arnold would be a nice addition to the position group, and should have more than enough speed to be a legitimate starting cornerback at the NFL level.
Christian Kirby II from Sports Illustrated also likes the Raiders to select Arnold in the first round in 2024.
Over at NFL.com, Eric Edholm put out his 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and he likes the Raiders to look to Alabama for their first round pick as well. In his first mock draft, JC Latham is the selection at pick No. 13 overall, a powerful offensive tackle for the Crimson Tide.
The Raiders have a decision to make at right tackle this offseason, and if they do not bring back Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, a first-round offensive tackle is definitely in play. Latham would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas, and allow Thayer Munford Jr. to continue to develop in his third season.
Over at CBS Sports, Josh Edwards' recent mock also has the Raiders selecting Latham, as he feels offensive line is a big need in Las Vegas this offseason. Latham is a solid prospect, and hopefully, can make Raiders fans forget Alex Leatherwood.