Raiders mock draft roundup: Las Vegas looking to Alabama on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and recent mocks have them looking at Alabama for their selection.
By Brad Weiss
5-round Raiders mock has them targeting DT early on
Trevor Sikemma, Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus attacked their latest nfl mock draft a different way, as Trevor Sikemma put together a five-round NFL Mock for each franchise. Sikemma does an excellent job for PFF, and his first three picks for the Raiders has them focusing on the defensive side of the ball.
The first pick is a familiar one, as many mock drafts have the Silver and Black going defensive tackle in the first round. His selection is Illinois star Jer'Zhan Newton at pick No. 13 overall, but the Raiders go with a DT twice in the first three picks, also adding T'Vondre Sweat from Texas in the third round.
The second round pick is a cornerback we said could help the Raiders immediately this past week, and that is Toledo star Quinyon Mitchell. This is a player who dominated the Senior Bowl practices, shutting down some of the best wide receivers this year's draft class has to offer.
In the fourth round, Sikemma has the Raiders adding to the running back room, selecting Notre Dame star Audric Estime. Estime is a player who can run over, or around defenders, and in one of our recent 7-round mocks, we liked the Raiders selecting him on Day 3 as well.
Sikemma rounds out the five-round mock with a wideout, selecting Tennessee's Bru McCoy at pick No. 146 overall. McCoy saw his season end via injury in late-September in 2023, so we will have to keep an eye on that. Overall, this is a pretty solid haul for the Raiders.