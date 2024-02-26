Raiders mock draft roundup: Las Vegas to stay put at No. 13?
If recent mock drafts are any indication, the Las Vegas Raiders are trending towards staying put at No. 13 overall.
By Brad Weiss
We are inching ever so close to April, where the new regime for the Las Vegas Raiders will look to right previous wrongs on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. We have seen the last few general managers fumble the first pick for the Raiders, and the hope is that Tom Telesco, with all his experience, can avoid a similar fate.
For the Raiders, there are plenty of needs going into this draft season, which is what makes this so exciting. With the NFL Combine slated to kick off this week, we will get to see some of the best that this draft class has to offer, although stars like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels do not play to throw at the event.
Still, there are many positions of need for the Raiders, and this is a draft class that is rich in talent. However, the question is what does Las Vegas plan to do with their first round pick this April.
Looking at recent mock drafts, Las Vegas does not seem to be trending towards moving up on Day 1, although anything can happen this April. Here, we dive into some recent mock drafts and see who the experts believe the Silver and Black will select on Day 1.