Raiders mock draft roundup: Las Vegas to stay put at No. 13?
If recent mock drafts are any indication, the Las Vegas Raiders are trending towards staying put at No. 13 overall.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders landing a QB on Day 1?
Over at CBS Sports, Kyle Stackpole recent put together a two-round mock draft, and the Raiders go quarterback on Day 1 in it. The pick is not Jayden Daniels, however, who most of Raider Nation is clamoring for, but instead, it is a national title winner in JJ McCarthy.
We have seen numerous mocks with McCarthy landing in Las Vegas, and with Williams and Daniels not throwing at the combine, he has a real chance to continue to move up draft boards. With the second-round pick in this mock, Stackpole has Jonah Elliss from Utah landing with the Raiders, a punishing edge rusher who could be a solid complement to Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.
Brently Weissman, Draft Network
Draft Network also has the Raiders going with a quarterback on Day 1, and not moving up in the first round to do so. Staying at No. 13 overall once again in Brently Weissman's mock, the Raiders go with Oregon star Bo Nix, who, like McCarthy, will have all eyes on him during the throwing sessions at this year's combine.
Nix put up video game numbers his final collegiate season, and has started many big games across his stints at Auburn and Oregon. However, many feel he is more of a Day 2 talent, so if the Raiders get him at No. 13 overall, it may look like another classic Raiders stretch pick in the first round.