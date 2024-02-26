Raiders mock draft roundup: Las Vegas to stay put at No. 13?
If recent mock drafts are any indication, the Las Vegas Raiders are trending towards staying put at No. 13 overall.
By Brad Weiss
Will it be a starting RT on Day 1?
The mock draft by Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire is a wild one, as the Chicago Bears pass on a quarterback at No. 1 overall and instead draft Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. The wideout being selected at No. 1 would mean the team plans to build around Justin Fields, and time will tell if that is a smart move.
After Caleb Williams goes No. 2 to Washington, the Broncos move up to No. 3 to select Jayden Daniels, which would be a worst-case scenario for Antonio Pierce. Drake Maye falls to No. 8, and with the Raiders pick at No. 13, they bolster the offensive line with Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Like Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz from the USA Today also likes the Raiders to select Fuaga at No. 13 overall. With Kolton Miller returning at left tackle, and Jermaine Eluemunor entering free agency, there is a need at right tackle, and Fuaga has the size and strength to be a Day 1 starter at the next level.
This pick won't wow Raider Nation, but could set the team up for success for many years going forward.
Tony Catalina, Pro Football Network
We close our roundup with Tony Catalina over at Pro Football Network, who also likes the Raiders to stay at No. 13 overall and select an offensive tackle. His pick, however, is Olu Fashanu from Penn State, widely considered one of the top offensive tackles in this year's draft class.
Honestly, you cannot go wrong with any of the top OTs in this years class, including Fashanu, Joe Alt, and Fuaga, If the Raiders decide to bolster the offensive line on Day 1, that means a few things, either Aidan O'Connell is back as QB1 next year, or the team pulled off a trade or signed a veteran quarterback in free agency.