Raiders mock roundup: Is JJ McCarthy the favorite to land in Las Vegas?
Mock Drafts are dropping every day, and the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be trending towards Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 NFL Draft two months away, and a new regime in place for the Las Vegas Raiders, excitement is mounting in Raider Nation. This will be a huge offseason for first-year general manager Tom Telesco, as he, Champ Kelly, and Antonio Pierce look to put a winning product on the field in 2024 and beyond.
The needs are long for the Silver and Black, but one glaring question mark is at the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell did a nice job down the stretch once Pierce took over as interim head coach, but from what we are hearing from new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, he may not have the ideal mobility in his offense.
There is a chance that the Raiders run it back with O'Connell, or possibly swing a trade with Getsy's former team, the Chicago Bears, for Justin Fields. No matter the case, quarterback is going to be targeted in trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft, and one name is starting to rise to the top in recent mock drafts.
Here, we scour the internet to find the most recent NFL Mock Drafts, and what the experts feel the Raiders could do with their selection in the first round.