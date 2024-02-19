Raiders mock roundup: Is JJ McCarthy the favorite to land in Las Vegas?
Mock Drafts are dropping every day, and the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be trending towards Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
By Brad Weiss
In his first mock draft for NFL.com, Parr does not have the Raiders waiting until No. 13 to select, as they trade up to No. 10 overall. With the trade, McCarthy is the pick for the Silver and Black, as Parr feels they will go all-in for the national champion quarterback.
With mocks predicting Las Vegas will trade up for a quarterback, this is one of the only ones I have seen where it is not a move for Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and especially Jayden Daniels. McCarthy is going to have all eyes on him during the NFL Combine, and could see his stock rocket over the next few weeks.
In his February 5 mock draft, Miller also likes the Raiders to grab McCarthy at No. 13 overall, turning the page on Aidan O'Connell as the starter for the Silver and Black. Miller then gets the Raiders another potential star wideout in the second round, as Troy Franklin from Oregon is the selection at No. 44 overall.
CBS Sports has a trio of writers putting out mock drafts, including Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, and Kyle Stackpole. Stackpole put out a mock draft this weekend, and like Miller and Parr, JJ McCarthy is the pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round this April.
It appears McCarthy to the Raiders is picking up a lot of steam, as it would take a monster deal for them to move up to get one of the top three signal-callers in this year's draft class. If McCarthy does land in Las Vegas, the hope is that he can continue his winning ways at the next level.