Raiders mock roundup: Is JJ McCarthy the favorite to land in Las Vegas?
Mock Drafts are dropping every day, and the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be trending towards Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders bolstering either the OL or DL on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a need at defensive tackle going into free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, especially with Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, and Jerry Tillery about to become free agents. In his latest mock for CBS Sports, Josh Edwards likes the Silver and Black to fill that void with Byron Murphy II from the University of Texas.
Brad Spielberger and Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
The fellas over at Pro Football Focus also like the Raiders to bolster their defensive line with Murphy from Texas in their latest mock draft. In order for the Raiders to keep up with the Chiefs in the AFC West, they have to be better along the interior of the defensive line, and Murphy can help take a lot of pressure off of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge next season.
In his pre-NFL Combine mock draft, which is a two-rounder, Marcus Mosher from The 33rd Team likes the Raiders to bolster the offensive line in his latest mock draft. Mosher makes Taliese Fauga the pick for the Silver and Black, selecting the offensive tackle from Oregon State.
With their second-round pick, Las Vegas goes linebacker, selecting Texas A&M star Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M.
Joe Klatt from FOX Sports also likes the Raiders to select Fauga from Oregon State in the first round, pairing him with Kolton Miller for the foreseeable future in Las Vegas. Jermaine Eluemunor is entering free agency, and Thayer Munford Jr. is still unproven, so offensive tackle could be a real position of interest for Las Vegas on Day 1.