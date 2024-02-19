Raiders mock roundup: Is JJ McCarthy the favorite to land in Las Vegas?
Mock Drafts are dropping every day, and the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be trending towards Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders improve Secondary in first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Cornerback is once again on the radar for the Raiders in 2024, and one recent mock has they selecting arguably the best at the position group in this year's draft class. Terrion Arnold from Alabama is a guy that we have seen mocked to the Raiders in multiple mock drafts this offseason already, and he has the potential to start right away as a rookie.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports
Two other writers for Yahoo Sports also like Terrion Arnold landing in the first round to the Raiders, as Charles McDonald and Nate Tice make him the selection on Day 1. Arnold to the Raiders is one we have seen consistently mocked to Las Vegas since mock drafts started rolling out, and you can never fault the Raiders for bolstering the secondary in a division that has Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.
Tony Catalina, Pro Football Network
Over at Pro Football Network, they also like the Raiders to select a cornerback from Alabama, but the pick for Tony Catalina is Kool-Aid McKinstry. McKinstry has long been considered one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft class, and there is reason to believe both he and Arnold go in the first round this April.