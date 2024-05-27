Who is the Raiders most dangerous new weapon?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the last few months changing up the roster, this after Tom Telesco was hired as their next general manager. For the Silver and Black, the past few months have brought plenty of new faces into the organization, but the team has also said goodbye to some strong players as well.
This upcoming season, there will be a lot of eyes on the Raiders, as Antonio Pierce takes over as head coach in a full-time role. Telesco has done a nice job building him a roster he can win with this offseason, but it will take Pierce leaning on some of the veterans on his coaching staff to help him get the job done.
After taking over last season, Pierce had the Raiders playing a passionate brand of football, something that will hopefully carry over to this season.
In terms of the roster, over at Bleacher Report, Ryan Fowler put out a list of the most dangerous new addition for each NFL team, and for the Raiders, the choice was an easy one.
Raiders Christian Wilkins named most dangerous new weapon
Christian Wilkins was named the most dangerous new addition for the Raiders, and for good reason. Las Vegas has been trying to solidify the interior of their defensive line for years now, and Wilkins was by far the best free agent available at the defensive tackle spot.
His arrival will help bolster the pass rush, freeing Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce off the egde, but it should also help in the development of Tyree Wilson. Wilkins is coming off his best season as a pro in 2023, and fills an immediate void on this Raiders roster.
One player that this article could have chosen, if it was for offensive players only, was Brock Bowers, the Raiders first round pick out of Georgia. Many expect Bowers to dominate at the NFL level right away, and hopefully, those who believe so are right.