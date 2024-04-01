3 Raiders with the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add starting caliber players to the roster in the NFL Draft, which could be a problem for some current players.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and with April 1 upon us, we have officially hit draft month for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL. The Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick this April, but depending on who you ask, they could be in the process of moving up or down on Day 1.
This will be Tom Telesco's first NFL Draft as general manager of the Raiders, but he has more than enough experience to navigate the three-day event. The Raiders will be counting on his veteran leadership in the role to help cure some of the issues they have had in recent years, missing on players in the first round, and not bringing enough talent into the organization.
However, going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders roster is in good shape, something we cannot say about in years past. Telesco will have to find multiple starting-caliber players this draft cycle, as big issues remain on both sides of the ball, but he has more than enough draft capital to do just that.
Here, we look at three players on the current roster who have the most to lose this April.