3 Raiders with the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add starting caliber players to the roster in the NFL Draft, which could be a problem for some current players.
By Brad Weiss
3. Jakorian Bennett
Looking around at recent Raiders mock drafts, outside of the quarterback position, two positions where Las Vegas seems to be leaning are offensive tackle and cornerback. Both position groups are in need of players who can come in and at least fight for a starting job, and cornerback may be an even bigger need than offensive tackle.
When it comes to the Raiders current roster, Jack Jones will be back as the team's CB1, and Nate Hobbs is in line to return as the starting slot cornerback. That leaves an outside cornerback spot available in terms of the starting lineup, a position where Jakorian Bennett was expected to come in and make an impact as a rookie last season.
Unfortunately for Bennett, his rookie season was a forgettable one, and if the Raiders bring in a starter in the first or second round, he will once again fall down the depth chart. Bennett has the talent to be a real contributor for the Raiders next season, but a guy like Quinyon Mitchell or Terrion Arnold would likely start atop the depth chart if they are taken on Day 1.