3 Raiders with the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add starting caliber players to the roster in the NFL Draft, which could be a problem for some current players.
By Brad Weiss
2. Thayer Munford Jr.
Going back to the offensive tackle spot, we saw some great play from Thayer Munford Jr. in his second season in the NFL last year. Munford filled in for the injured Kolton Miller at left tackle down the stretch, and from everything we saw, he is more than capable of starting at the NFL level going forward.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the offensive tackle position is loaded, and many mocks have guys like Taliese Fuaga, Olu Fashanu, and even JC Latham landing in Las Vegas on Day 1. If that is the case, there would be a legitimate battle for the starting right tackle spot, as Miller is going to be the starting left tackle once again next season.
Munford proved last season that he can play on the left side, and after being a seventh-round pick back in 2022, he was a pleasant surprise in 2023. If the Raiders do add a cornerback early in the NFL Draft, that player will get every chance to start, and that would mean Munford would return to his swing tackle spot in 2024.