3 Raiders with the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add starting caliber players to the roster in the NFL Draft, which could be a problem for some current players.
By Brad Weiss
1. Aidan O'Connell
Staying on the offensive side of the ball, no position group is getting more attention this offseason than the quarterback spot. Telesco has already added Gardner Minshew II in free agency to battle it out with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job next season, and an early pick at the position would be thrown into the mix as well.
Some feel the Raiders could try and swing a blockbuster deal to trade into the top-4 for a possible elite quarterback this April, hoping to land Jayden Daniels from LSU. However, even if Day 2 starts with the Raiders bringing in a quarterback this April, you have to think the rookie is going to get every chance to win the starting job as well.
O'Connell is in a funny position, as he was solid during the final stretch of the NFL season, proving he can lead the Raiders to victories against all three AFC West opponents. The problem for him is that if the Raiders spend elite draft capital on the quarterback position this April, he could see his window as the starter close in a hurry.