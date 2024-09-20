Raiders most pleasant surprises through the first two weeks in 2024
By Brad Weiss
It has already been a crazy first two weeks of football for the Las Vegas Raiders, which we expected to happen throughout the entire 2024 season. There were plenty of question marks surrounding this team heading into the year, and after losing their first game on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers, nobody gave them much of a chance against Baltimore in Week 2.
Despite being the largest underdog in Week 2, and being down ten points in the second half, the Raiders somehow left M&T Bank Stadium with a victory over a perennial AFC Playoff contender. That has kind of flipped the switch on this Raiders season, and with some very winnable games ahead of them, Raider Nation can start thinking more positively about the team moving forward.
Here, we look at three pleasant surprises already through the first two games of the season.
Raiders most pleasant surprises through the first two weeks in 2024
3. Gardner Minshew
Through the first six quarters of Gardner Minshew II being the starting quarterback of the Raiders franchise, one could argue the team made a mistake by selecting him over Aidan O'Connell for the role. Minshew struggled to connect with Davante Adams, and he looked more like a serviceable backup than a starter.
However, after a pep talk from Maxx Crosby following a second quarter interception, Minshew Mania returned for the Silver and Black. Minshew was dominant through the second half of the team's win against the Ravens, showing the kind of poise and passion that has earned him a strong fan base throughout his college and pro career.
If he can put the team on his back all season like he did on Sunday, the Raiders could be in very good shape moving forward.