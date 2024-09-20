Raiders most pleasant surprises through the first two weeks in 2024
By Brad Weiss
1. Jakorian Bennett
A huge question mark for the Raiders coming into this season was which cornerback would step into the role as the third starter on this defense. We knew that Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs would return to their starting roles in 2024, but all eyes were on second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett to come in and fill the role alongside them in the starting lineup.
Bennett was expected to contribute as a rookie in 2023, but he battled through a sub-par season that really took a lot of the expectations off of him coming into Year 2. Through the first two games of the season, Bennett has been outstanding for the Raiders, and the trio of Jones, Bennett, and Hobbs looks like one of the best in the game.
We do not know how long Bennett can sustain this level of play, as he was a fourth-round pick of the team last year out of Maryland. However, the early returns are incredible, as he plays the game with no fear and has proved to be excellent in coverage so far this season.
If this defense continues to play at the level they have so far, the Raiders could be much better than advertised as the season wears on.