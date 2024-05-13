Raiders most underrated player selection may shock some people
By Brad Weiss
It has been a wild offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, their first with Tom Telesco as the team's general manager. Las Vegas said goodbye to a huge star in Josh Jacobs, but added an elite defensive tackle in Christian Wilkins, another piece to what should be an elite defense for the team in 2024.
Still, the national media is not high on the Raiders, most likely due to the fact they did not revamp the quarterback room with a big-time star this offseason. Yes, Gardner Minshew II was a nice addition, but it now appears the starting quarterback job will come down to a battle between he and returning starter, Aidan O'Connell.
Across the roster, there is a lot to like about the 2024 Raiders, especially on defense. Las Vegas also did a good job revamping their offensive line, and adding talent to the wide receiver room, bringing in free agent Michael Gallup.
Over at Pro Football Focus, they laid out one player for each of the NFL's 32 teams who is the most underrated going into the 2024 NFL season, and the Raiders selection may shock some people.
Raiders safety Tre'Von Moehrig named most underrated entering 2024
The pick for writer Zoltan Buday for the Silver and Black was safety Tre'Von Moehrig, who took a monster step forward in his development last season. Moehrig was able to blossom thanks to the fact that he played alongside Marcus Epps, a player who helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl the season before he landed in Las Vegas.
Moehrig burst onto the scene as a rookie back in 2021, but he faltered a bit in 2022, before coming back strong last season. Now, entering a year that could land him an extension with the Raiders, Moehrig has become one of the backbones of the Raiders secondary, a group that could surprise some people in 2024.
If Moehrig continues on his current progression, the Raiders have to be in the business of giving him a long-term deal to keep him in their defensive backfield.