Which players were placed on Raiders' Mt. Rushmore?
NFL Throwback recently compiled a Mount Rushmore for each franchise. Choosing which four Raiders made that list, the decision was referred to as difficult as “splitting hairs." These are the Raiders that landed the NFL Throwback’s Mount Rushmore:
Gene Upshaw
Upshaw played left guard and spent his entire career with the Oakland Raiders which spanned from 1967-1981. During his career, Upshaw was a three-time champion (2 Super Bowls, 1 AFL), five-time First-Team All-Pro (3 NFL, 2 AFL), and six-time Second-Team All-Pro(5 NFL, 1 AFL). Upshaw’s play earned him spots on the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team, 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
Ken Stabler
Stabler played for the Oakland Raiders in 1968,1970-1979 and is considered the greatest Raider quarterback. He led the team to their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 1977 (Super Bowl XI). 1974 was Stabler’s most impressive individual season where he won NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, made First Team All-Pro along with the Pro Bowl, and was the league's passing yards leader. Stabler's 19,078 passing yards and 150 passing touchdowns rank second in franchise history, while his 1,486 completions are good for third. Stabler was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
Marcus Allen
Allen played running back for the Los Angeles Raiders from 1982-1992. He is the franchise leader in rushing yards (8,545), rushing touchdowns (79) and rushing attempts (2,090). During his time with the Raiders, Allen was a Super Bowl Champion and MVP (XVIII), NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Rushing Yards Leader (1985). Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
Tim Brown
Brown was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders from 1988-2003 and leads the franchise in career receiving nine-time yards (14,734), receiving touchdowns (99) and receptions (1,070). A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown also made Second-Team All-Pro in 1997, the same year he was the co-receptions leader of the NFL. Brown was a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.