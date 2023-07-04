Las Vegas Raiders: Moves to make before 2023 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are inching towards training camp, but some moves still need to be made before it kicks off.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, as the month of July is the last month until March of next year that there will be no Raiders football games. Training camp is scheduled to kick off later in the month, and for the Raiders as a franchise, this has been another offseason of change.
Las Vegas parted ways with Derek Carr, traded away Darren Waller, and continued to reshape the roster in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. However, things still need to happen before the roster is set heading into camp at the end of the July.
- 3. Sign Marcus Peters
The Las Vegas Raiders did a nice job bolstering their secondary this offseason, adding Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. via free agency, and then bringing in Jakorian Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team also brought back Brandon Facyson after a one-year hiatus in Indianapolis, so there is depth and talent to compete for the starting jobs this summer.
However, one seasoned veteran has his eyes apparently on the Silver and Black, and the team should serious consider bringing him in this offseason. Marcus Peters was once one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and while he had a down year in 2022, a change of scenery could do him good, and the Raiders would benefit from a bounce back year.