Las Vegas Raiders: Moves to make before 2023 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are inching towards training camp, but some moves still need to be made before it kicks off.
By Brad Weiss
- 2. Add to the linebacker room
The Las Vegas Raiders did a nice job this offseason bolstering the defensive side of the ball, adding talent along the defensive line, and in the secondary. Veterans Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols return, and Byron Young being selected in the third round gives them a shot of youth at defensive tackle to go alongside second-year players Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.
At pick No. 7 overall, Tyree Wilson was selected to bolster a pass rush that should be one of the best in the NFL this season. Wilson, Maxx Crosby, and Chandler Jones should be able to give the opposition nightmares coming off the edge, and that will go a long way in helping the secondary make plays.
Staying with the secondary, we already discussed the cornerback position, but guys like Marcus Epps and Christopher Smith II should help improve the safety spot as well.
That brings us to the linebacker room, where the moves were minimal, and the team will expect Divine Deablo to take a big step forward in 2023. Robert Spillane was a nice addition in free agency, but before training camp kicks off, the Raiders need to seriously consider adding to this unit.
if they do that, this will be a defense that could be way better than expected in 2023.