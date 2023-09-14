3 Raiders who must have a bigger impact in Week 2 against the Bills
The Raiders had a strong victory in Week 1 over division rival Denver, but these three players must step up in a big way in Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
Coming off a big win against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 on the road, the Las Vegas Raiders will now head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 2. The Bills were a preseason favorite to possibly make it to the Super Bowl, but they stumbled out of the gate in their season opener, losing to the New York Jets despite Aaron Rodgers getting hurt on the fourth play from scrimmage.
In preparation for this matchup, the Raiders have been practicing in West Virginia, as they try and get used to playing in the 10AM PT timeslot. The Silver and Black shocked some people in Week 1, beating Denver on the road, and will look to make it two in a row when they visit upstate New York on Sunday.
While the win was solid, there are a few players who need a bigger impact in Week 2.
Any defensive tackle
New year, same story at defensive tackle for the Raiders, as they struggled to get push all game long. Sure, Jerry Tillery had a nice sack on Russell Wilson, but he also had a costly penalty, and overall, the position group as a whole could not get anything going against the Broncos.
Buffalo presents a new host of problems, as they have a strong offensive line, so it could be another long day for this position group. The new regime has gone out of its way to try and bolster the unit, and you have to think that eventually they are going to get it right.