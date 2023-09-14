3 Raiders who must have a bigger impact in Week 2 against the Bills
The Raiders had a strong victory in Week 1 over division rival Denver, but these three players must step up in a big way in Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
Hunter Renfrow
Incredibly, Hunter Renfrow did not have a single target this past weekend against the Denver Broncos, something that has never happened in his NFL career. During the time Derek Carr was the quarterback, No. 13 was a favorite of his, and he even racked up over 100 catches in a season a few years ago.
Last year, Renfrow did not get off on the right foot with the new regime, as injuries limited him during the 2022 NFL season. However, he is still one of the premier slot wide receivers in the game, so the fact that he could get nothing going is a bit alarming going into this huge matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Jakobi Meyers is still in concussion protocol after his breakout first game with the Raiders, and the likelihood is that he will not be able to go against the Bills on Sunday. That means that the Raiders will need a steady dose of Renfrow in the passing game, especially after the tight end group did nothing to speak of during the Broncos game either.