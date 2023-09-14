3 Raiders who must have a bigger impact in Week 2 against the Bills
The Raiders had a strong victory in Week 1 over division rival Denver, but these three players must step up in a big way in Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
Tyree Wilson
After missing most of the summer recovering from injury, Tyree Wilson made his NFL debut in the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys, and he looked like a man among boys. Wilson was throwing offensive linemen all over the place, but the regular season is a different animal, and Wilson struggled mightily in Week 1.
Not only did Wilson have trouble getting push, but he looked exhausted for most of the game, displaying a slow first step trying to come off the edge. When you couple that with the fact Jalen Carter dominated in his NFL debut for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Raiders fan base is already worried about their 2023 first round pick.
On Sunday, Wilson has to have a bigger impact, as Chandler Jones is not going to play again, and Maxx Crosby cannot do it all alone. We have seen the Raiders bring in some defensive ends to work out this week, and that could be because they saw exactly what we saw, a rookie player struggling to get used to the speed of the NFL game in his first appearance.