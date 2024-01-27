Raiders named the worst landing spot for Russell Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a new quarterback in 2024, but were listed as the worst landing spot for one big name.
By Brad Weiss
Last offseason, the biggest move made by the Las Vegas Raiders was releasing quarterback Derek Carr. A move most expected after his benching towards the end of the 2022 NFL season. Carr was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, a move that ultimately played a part in Josh McDaniels being fired in October.
This offseason, change could once again be coming to the Raiders, but this time, for a guy who was also benched with two games left in the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Russell Wilson has been rumored to be a potential target for the Silver and Black, as they look for a possible veteran presence in the lineup.
Wilson is not the only big-name quarterback who could be on the move this offseason, and Bleacher Report recently named Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Wilson among them. When looking at the best and worst landing spots for some of the big-name quarterbacks out there this offseason, Las Vegas was seen as the worst for one of them according to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report.
WIlson to the Raiders seems like a far-fetched idea
Whether or not Las Vegas is a bad landing spot for Wilson is irrelevant, as I do not see Tom Telesco making a move for the veteran this offseason. The piece mentions that Wilson struggled playing for a rookie head coach in Denver in 2022, and with Antonio Pierce taking over with the Raiders, Ballentine felt that situation could play out again.
The Raiders have a solid quarterback in the building already in Aidan O'Connell, who would be at the least one of the top backups in the NFL next season. Las Vegas does have the No. 13 pick in 2024, but that may be too late to get one of the elite signal-callers in this draft class, so a veteran coming in via free agency is a possibility.
Las Vegas has to figure out the offensive coordinator spot first, and then we can start diving into what quarterbacks would be the best fit for their systems. Wilson is a Super Bowl winner, and played well last season, but him in the Silver and Black is something I cannot imagine.