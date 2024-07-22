PFF reveals 1 contract move Raiders need to make before training camp
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders have an ascending and young defense but it's getting closer to the time that some key players get paid. Cornerback Nate Hobbs has been one of the team's best draft picks over the last several years.
He's been a great slot cornerback and the team has used him on the outside. The only knock on him is that he's missed four or more games in back-to-back seasons. Hobbs is in the last year of his contract and his price will only go up if he stays healthy and plays well in 2024.
With training camp kicking off for the Raiders, Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus believes that the one move the team needs to do is extend Hobbs.
"After struggling as an outside cornerback in his second NFL season, Nate Hobbs returned to the slot, where he thrived in his rookie season, and recaptured his high level of play," Valentine wrote. "His 69.0 PFF overall grade in 2023 was a solid improvement from his 60.9 mark in 2022, and Hobbs now heads into the final year of his contract looking to maintain his excellent slot form.
"The Raiders are in desperate need of defensive playmakers, and Hobbs contributes in all facets. He has earned a PFF run-defense grade higher than 75.0 in consecutive seasons. Locking him into a long-term deal is key."
Hobbs should be a building block for the Raiders defense. He's only 25 and the nickel cornerback has added importance in Patrick Graham's defense. His willingness to play on the outside makes him more valuable even though he does his best work in the slot.
Regardless, Hobbs should be a high-priority extension for the Raiders. They haven't been big spenders in free agency and have the money to pay some returning players. Hobbs is likely atop the list but Malcolm Koonce and Robert Spillane will want new contracts, as well.