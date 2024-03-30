3 Raiders who need to change their narrative in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to make the playoffs next season, and here are three players to get excited about.
By Brad Weiss
It is a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome Tom Telesco to the fold as the team's new general manager. Telesco will be tasked with turning the Raiders back into a power in the AFC, and it will all start with what he can do in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, there are also some players looking to take a major step forward during the 2024 NFL season. Looking at both sides of the ball, Las Vegas has some potential playmakers that could take their game to the next level next season, and all three will play a big part in their success, or failure this year.
Here, we look at three Raiders who need to change their narrative heading into the 2024 NFL season.
3. Jakorian Bennett
Cornerback is still an issue going into the 2024 NFL Draft, something that was an issue this past draft cycle. The Raiders tried to improve the position group by adding in Jakorian Bennett, and early on, many felt he could slide right in as a starter as a rookie.
Bennett had a forgettable rookie season, and with the Raiders likely adding more talent to the position group this draft season, then he could be in trouble in terms of playing time. He is a talented player, but if he does not improve this offseason, then he could play his way out of the Raiders future plans.