Raiders need to retire these five jersey numbers immediately
The Raiders franchise does not retire jersey numbers, but they should change that for these five players.
By Brad Weiss
No. 12: Raiders QB Ken Stabler
We start out with the greatest quarterback to ever put on a Raiders jersey in Ken Stabler. During his time with the Silver and Black, Stabler rewrote the team's record book when it comes to passing statistics, and will forever be viewed as the ultimate Raider, even though he finished out his career with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.
Stabler was a second-round pick of the Raiders out of Alabama in 1968, but did not make his NFL debut until the 1970 season. Taking over as the starter in 1973, Stabler began to take the NFL by storm, as he was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 1974, and led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory during the 1976 season.
The fifth player to ever wear No. 12 for the Raiders franchise, Stabler is the best to ever do it, though Rich Gannon had an amazing career in the Silver and Black as well. Gannon also won an MVP as a member of the Raiders, and led the team to a Super Bowl, but when you think of the No. 12 for this franchise, Stabler is the first man to come to mind.
The rest of the guys to wear No. 12 are nothing to write home about, and some brought a bit of shame to the number, like Todd Marinovich, a former No. 1 pick. If the Raiders do retire numbers, I would expect Stabler to be the first.