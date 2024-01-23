Raiders need to retire these five jersey numbers immediately
The Raiders franchise does not retire jersey numbers, but they should change that for these five players.
By Brad Weiss
No. 24: Raiders DB Charles Woodson
After winning the Heisman Trophy with the Michigan Wolverines, Charles Woodson was a first round pick of the Raiders in the 1998 NFL Draft. That draft ended up being loaded with Hall of Fame talent, and with the No. 4 overall pick, the Raiders added a player that most would consider the best defensive back in team history.
In fact, after dominating the NFL landscape as both a safety and cornerback, some could argue that Woodson is in a class by himself as a defensive back in NFL history as well.
Woodson was the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 1998, and would go on to be named first-team All-Pro in both 1999 and 2001. Unfortunately, Woodson would leave the Raiders for Green Bay after the 2005 NFL season, and would end up winning a Super Bowl with the Packers across seven seasons with the team.
He would make a triumphant return to the Bay Area in 2013, spending three seasons with the Raiders, and even making the Pro Bowl in his final campaign. When you see the No. 24 on the field in the Silver and Black, you think of C-Wood, but he is not the only all-time Raiders to wear it, as Willie Brown is a Hall of Famer as well, and one of the best cornerbacks of all-time.