Raiders need to retire these five jersey numbers immediately
The Raiders franchise does not retire jersey numbers, but they should change that for these five players.
By Brad Weiss
No. 75: Raiders DE Howie Long
After a standout career at Villanova, defensive end Howie Long was a second round pick of the Raiders franchise back in 1981. Known for his blond hightop hair and neck roll, Long was an absolute menace for the Raiders franchise, playing his entire NFL career in the Silver and Black.
Long played a key role on a Raiders team that beat Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. That season, Long was a part of a punishing pass rush for the Raiders, as Long, Lyle Alzado, and Greg Townsend combined for nearly 30 sacks.
The NFL's Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1985, Long went to eight Pro Bowls as a member of the Raiders, and is a part of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1980s. Long was named first-team All-Pro three straight seasons from 1983 through 1985, and would be named second-team in both 1986 and 1989.
It has been a bad run for the No. 75 since Long retired, and most recently, Brandon Parker dons this iconic number. It is time for the Raiders to put No. 75 in the rafters.