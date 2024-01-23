Raiders need to retire these five jersey numbers immediately
The Raiders franchise does not retire jersey numbers, but they should change that for these five players.
By Brad Weiss
No. 81: Raiders WR Tim Brown
During the 1988 NFL Draft, the Raiders went to the well for another Heisman Trophy winner, selecting Tim Brown from the University of Notre Dame. Brown would go on to rewrite the Raiders receiving record book, and by the time his career was over, he became one of the best wide receivers the NFL had ever seen.
Brown would haul in over 1,000 catches as a member of the Silver and Black, and to put that in consideration, No. 2 on the list is Fred Biletnikoff with 589. His 14,734 receiving yards is nearly 6,000 more than Biletnikoff at No. 2 as well, while his 99 touchdown receptions is also the best in team history.
In the history of the Raiders, nobody has come close to the kind of production Brown had in the No. 81, and retiring it in his honor would be a no-brainer. Austin Hooper wore No. 81 during the 2023 NFL season, and at this point, nobody should wear this number in that uniform again.
One final number to consider is 00, although if a player in the NFL wears that number, it is usually No. 0. Jim Otto is arguably the best player to ever put on the Silver and Black, but since there is nobody likely to put on the 00 now, we decided to leave him off this list, as nobody has worn it for the franchise since.
Las Vegas should just retire the 00 automatically.