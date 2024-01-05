3 Raiders needing to end the 2023 season on a high note
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to cap their 2023 NFL season off with a win at home in Week 18, and these three players need a strong showing on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
1. Aidan O'Connell
We start out with Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders rookie quarterback who has done a nice job under center since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo. While O'Connell has played well at times, there have also been some real clunkers in the mix, leaving the Raiders unsure as to whether or not he is the long-term solution at the position.
Two weeks ago, O'Connell did something that Raiders quarterbacks rarely do, and that was go into Kansas City and beat the Chiefs. Last week, the Raiders lost to the Indianapolis Colts, eliminating them from playoff contention, and while O'Connell filled up the stat sheet, he left much to be desired on the field.
Nobody knows what the Raiders plan to do at quarterback next season, and that likely won't be decided until they land on a head coach and general manager. For O'Connell, he has put together enough solid tape during his rookie season to warrant a long career in the NFL, but the question of whether or not he will be the long-term starter in Las Vegas is still to be determined.
Sunday will be his last chance this season to impress the franchise.