3 Raiders needing to end the 2023 season on a high note
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to cap their 2023 NFL season off with a win at home in Week 18, and these three players need a strong showing on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
2. Zamir White
Another huge decision the Raiders will have to make this offseason is whether or not they spend big money to bring Josh Jacobs back. This past offseason, the Raiders ended up signing Jacobs to a one-year deal late in the summer, and he responded by rushing for only 800 yards this season, and going over the 100-yard mark only twice.
Of course, Jacobs has been slowed by a quad injury as of late, and he will likely miss his third game in a row on Sunday against Denver. That means that Zamir White will once again shoulder the load for the Silver and Black at the running back position, and he has shown flashes that he could be a potential RB1 in this league.
White runs with power, and while he has not figured much in the passing game this season, he has shown he can carry the ball 20-plus times in a game. He also showed that he can play up to the competition, as he ran all over the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's stunning victory on Christmas Day inside Arrowhead Stadium.
If White can finish out the year with a strong effort against Denver, it could go a long way in the Raiders thinking that they may be able to move on from Jacobs if the price gets too high this offseason.