3 Raiders needing to end the 2023 season on a high note
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to cap their 2023 NFL season off with a win at home in Week 18, and these three players need a strong showing on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
3. Amik Robertson
For the past two seasons, cornerback Amik Robertson has been one of the more consistent defensive backs for the Raiders. Robertson does not have great size, but he plays big, and has certainly had some strong moments for the Raiders since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
At only 25-years old, Robertson has a lot of good football ahead of him, and many in Raider Nation hope that he comes back next season. However, there has also been some inconsistent play, and with the Raiders getting better at the cornerback position as a whole this season, he could end up being the odd man out this offseason.
Jack Jones stepped up in a big way this season after coming over as a free agent, and Nate Hobbs will return next season as the team's starting slot cornerback. There is also the hope that Jakorian Bennett can take a big step forward in Year 2 next season, so if Robertson decides to test the free agency waters, the Raiders may let him.
Of course, Robertson needs to continue to put good tape on film, whether he wants to stay with the Raiders or not. The Raiders defense has been downright elite over the last few weeks, and Robertson has played a big part of that, so now he has to finish the regular season strong before heading into free agency.