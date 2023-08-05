Raiders news: 2023 rookie class shining during first training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 rookie class is having quite the first training camp out in Henderson, Nevada.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with Tyree Wilson as the No. 7 overall pick. The group was expected to come in and help the Raiders in the long term, but this summer, it is clear that they are going to have an instant impact at the next level.
Two of the top three selections have not even hit the field yet, and the Raiders 2023 rookie class is still shining during their first NFL training camp. On both sides of the ball, you can expect from first-year players to make significant contributions this season, as they have quickly gotten used to the NFL game, at least in practice.
Preseason games are on the horizon, and as the depth chart continues to take shape, look for at least a handful of Raiders rookies to be dotting the staring lineup come Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Raiders rookies dominating during first training camp
Early on in camp, the Raiders released former first-round pick OJ Howard, a tight end who was supposed to come in and challenge for a starting job. The organization saw enough in rookie Michael Mayer to make that decision easy, and as we inch closer to the regular season, the former Notre Dame star looks to be in line to be the TE1 as a rookie.
Staying on the offensive side of the ball, Tre Tucker has gone from a head-scratching pick at No. 100 overall, to someone who looks like he will be a real weapon for the Raiders this season. Tucker continues to make plays, and there is a good chance that he passes a lot of veteran talent on the depth chart as the summer wears on.
In the defensive backfield, Jakorian Bennett is a bonafide starting prospect for the Raiders, which is high praise considering how many veterans the team brought in via free agency this offseason. Bennett was not the highest-rated Maryland cornerback in the draft class, as Deonte Banks went No. 24 overall to the New York Giants, but he may end up being the better of the two.
Tyree Wilson and Byron Young have started their careers out on the injured list, but both should make contributions when healthy. All told, there could be as many as five Raiders rookies who make significant impacts in 2023, which would make the second-ever draft class for Dave Ziegler a real success.