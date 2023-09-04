Raiders news: Bleacher Report feels Las Vegas should bring back a former DB in free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are prepping to take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday, but could a former DB be brought back?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their 2023 NFL season on the road this Sunday, as they head to Denver to take on their division rivals in the Broncos. The Broncos are coming off a rough season as well in 2022, as they finished in last place in the AFC West, and fired their head coach during the season.
As we inch closer to the Week 1 matchup, the Raiders are in full prep mode, turning their focus from getting the 53-man roster set, to possibly kicking off their season with a win. Denver will be looking to right the wrongs from last year as well, so this should be a very interesting matchup on the road to kick off the 2023 NFL season for the Silver and Black.
While the 53-man roster is set, could move be on the horizon to bolster the roster?
Should the Raiders bring back a former defensive back?
Over at Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine put together a list of one free agent each team should bring in now that cut day is behind us. For the Raiders, the player listed is a familiar one, as Ballentine feels they should bring back a former defensive back.
Duron Harmon played seven years in New England with current Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, so it was no big surprise when the team brought him in for the 2022 NFL season. Harmon was solid for the Raiders, showing why he is nicknamed 'The Closer,' but in the end, the team decided to go another route at the position in 2023.
Las Vegas added Marcus Epps this offseason, a player fresh off a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles. Epps' arrival has helped Trevon Moehrig in a big way, and with the Raiders keeping Isaiah Pola-Mao, Christopher Smith II, and Roderic Teamer in the initial 53-man roster, there is no room for Harmon at this time.