Raiders news: Chandler Jones goes off on IG, more Week 1 drama in Las Vegas
In what has become a reoccurring theme for the Raiders franchise, Chandler Jones has some Week 1 drama heading into the season opener.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders open up their 2023 NFL season on Sunday, as they make a trip to Denver to take on the Broncos. This offseason, the Raiders have done a nice job bolstering the defense, and the thought was they could have one of the best pass-rushing trios in the NFL in 2023.
However, as we inch closer to Week 1, it appears that the team could be without Chandler Jones for the foreseeable future. Unless Jones's social media account was hacked, he went off on the Raiders, and head coach Josh McDaniels, so it remains to be seen whether or not the team will have No. 55 available against Denver.
Bleacher Report tweeted this out on Tuesday afternoon:
Like in years past, it looks like some off-the-field drama as the Raiders head into the first week of the NFL season.
Raiders franchise is no stranger to wild Week 1 storylines
The Raiders franchise is no stranger to these kind of stories coming out heading into Week 1 of the NFL season. We can all remember the team trading away Khalil Mack, or releasing Antonio Brown during times when the team should have been preparing for the upcoming game that weekend.
While the rest of the NFL gets ready to kick off their season this week, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, it appears the Raiders could be in damage control when it comes to Jones. Sure, the Raiders have Maxx Crosby at defensive end, and rookie Tyree Wilson looks like the real deal at the position as well, but Jones was brought in for his leadership, and sacking abilities.
Jones has 112 career sacks, and is someone who is likely going to walk into the Hall of Fame. While the Raiders were supposed to be better on defense, not having Jones is going to hurt, so hopefully the team and the player can get this resolved this week.