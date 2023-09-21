Raiders news: Chandler Jones to non-football illness list, WR tandem in place?
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and they could have their WR tandem back in action.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Chandler Jones during the 2022 offseason to be a missing piece along their defensive line. With Maxx Crosby established as a bonafide star, he was drawing a ton of double-teams, and the thought was the former All-Pro in Jones could come in and take some of the pressure off of him.
During his first season with the Raiders, Jones struggled mightily, and at times, you did not even know he was on the field. Sure, he had the big play against the New England Patriots, but for the most part, Jones did not resemble anything close to the man who dominated NFL offensive linemen for years in New England and Arizona.
This offseason, Jones has been the subject of some disturbing social media messages, and while some fans held out hope he would return to the Raiders, the team placed him on the non-football illness list on Wednesday. The hope is that he will come back at some point, but for now, he needs to focus on himself.
Raiders could have their star WR tandem back in Week 3
It looks like the Raiders could have their star wide receiver tandem back for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, as Jakobi Meyers returned to practice this week. Meyers dominated in his first game as a member of the Raiders, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in a 17-16 victory over Denver on the road.
Unfortunately, Meyers was injured late in the game against the Broncos, as he took a hit to the head from Kareem Jackson. In Week 2, Davante Adams was knocked out of the game by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp, and had to be checked for concussion, which luckily came out negative.
Week 3 could be the return of this two-man group that should help Garoppolo move the ball better through the air against this Steelers defense. The mystery of Hunter Renfrow continued in Week 2, so he has not been an option so far, which makes Meyers' return, and Adams not missing any time huge news for the Raiders.