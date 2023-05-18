Raiders news: Damon Arnette's continued fall, Dave and Davante are alright
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, expecting him to come in and help bolster one of their problem position groups right away. Arnette was not seen as a first-round talent by most draft experts, and his selection was another head-scratching move by former general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden.
What was seen as a bad pick at the time, went from a worse pick as soon as he entered the franchise. Arnette had trouble with the law, and after posting on social media holding guns and making death threats, the team decided enough was enough. Remember, this was right after fellow 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs III was released after the fatal car crash, so to say this was a bad period for the franchise would be an understatement.
Arnette and Ruggs were supposed to lead a rebuild in Las Vegas, a time when Mayock and company had five first round picks across the 2019 and 2020 drafts. Instead, Arnette's fall could lead to jail time like Ruggs, as a Las Vegas grand jury recently indicted him on assault and weapons charges.
Hopefully he can get his life in order, but for a guy who was picked before the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jonathan Taylor, Brandon Aiyuk, Trevon Diggs, and Tee Higgins to name a few, this is one of the worst picks in recent memory for the Raiders franchise.
Are Raiders star WR Davante Adams and GM Dave Ziegler ok?
On a day that had Raider Nation shaking in their boots, as The Ringer put out an article in which star WR Davante Adams stated he did not necessarily see 'eye-to-eye' with the current Raiders front office. Adams spoke to Mirin Fader about the current state of the franchise, and in the piece, he said:
"I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible. It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now."- Davante Adams to Mirin Fader, The Ringer
Later on in the day, Adams went to social media to quietly address any concerns about his relationship with his GM.
Adams is a bonafide star, and potential first-ballot Hall of Fame player, so his happiness will be crucial to the team's success in 2023, and in the future. Ziegler and his staff know the talent they have in Adams, and he should have another big season catching footballs from Jimmy Garoppolo, and hopefully, the Raiders can do a bit more winning in Year 2 with No. 17 on the outside.