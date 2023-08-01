Raiders news: Darius Harris addition proves Las Vegas is not done working the roster
The Las Vegas Raiders are thin at linebacker, but the arrival of Darius Harris is a welcome sign they plan to fix that.
By Brad Weiss
With the Las Vegas Raiders putting the pads on for the first time on Tuesday, training camp is now officially in full swing out in Henderson, Nevada. While the national media may not be high on the Silver and Black this season, there is a lot to like about this roster, especially with some elite talent on both sides of the ball.
This offseason, general manager Dave Ziegler did a good job trying to bring in players that can fix one of the worst defenses in football. For years, the Raiders have struggled to get stops on that side of the ball, and have been consistently beaten down by elite, or even sub-par offenses.
With many additions to the defensive line, and the secondary, you have to think the Raiders will be better against the pass this season. The issues has been that the linebacker group appears thin, and without a ton of talent, something that Ziegler tried to rectify on Monday night.
Raiders add a quality linebacker in Darius Harris
On Monday, the Raiders came to an agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris, who played in all 17 regular season games last season. He had his best game against the Raiders, not shockingly, as he tallied ten tackles and had a quarterback sack,
That is the kind of production the Raiders are hoping Harris can bring to Las Vegas, and he will have more than ample opportunity to earn a role on this defense this summer. The Raiders added Robert Spillane in free agency, and Amari Burney via the 2023 NFL Draft, but outside of those two, the additions at linebacker have been underwhelming.
There is still work to be done with this roster, but this was a good sign that Ziegler knows there are limitations at certain position groups. Harris is not a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he is a solid veteran presence, and the Raiders need depth at linebacker more than any other position group on defense.