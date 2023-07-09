Raiders news: Davante Adams heads to New Orleans?
In a recent trade proposed by Bleacher Report, the Las Vegas Raiders No. 1 wide receiver heads to the Bayou.
By Brad Weiss
During the 2022 offseason, brand new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler made a move that excited all of Raider Nation. Ziegler traded prime draft capital to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams, reuniting the star with his former college teammate and best friend, Derek Carr.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, the combination of Carr to Adams would have only 15 games together, as the nine-year starting quarterback was benched towards the end of the 2022 NFL season. Now, with Carr gone, Adams has stated that he loves both Ziegler and the Raiders, but could he be on his way out in Las Vegas as well?
In a recent trade proposal article by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, he makes a fictional trade that sends Adams to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, the Saints send a 2024 first-round, and 2025 third-round pick to the Raiders, as Adams is reunited with Carr in the Bayou.
Could this really happen? You never know in the NFL, as the Raiders battle salary cap issues, and have a wealth of talent at the wide receiver position on their roster. However, there is no player close to as talented as Adams, and after setting the Raiders single-season receiving record in Year 1 in Las Vegas, the hope is he is not going anywhere.
Raiders expecting a healthy Garoppolo for training camp
A big storyline this offseason has been the health of Jimmy Garoppolo, the new starting quarterback for the Raiders who was signed to a big contract a few months back. Garoppolo did not participate in minicamp due to a foot injury, but former Raiders executive Michael Lombardi recently told Pat MacAfee the team knew that was to be the case.
"“They knew he would be ready for training camp, but he wasn’t going to be in the offseason program” "- Michael Lombardi on the Pat McAfree Show
A healthy Garoppolo is key if Josh McDaniels wants to win games this season, as Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell are currently his backups. When healthy, Garoppolo has proven to be a winner at the NFL level, which is sweet music to the ears of Raiders fans who have not seen much winning over the last 20 years.