Raiders news: Davante Adams returns to practice, Jimmy G out of concussion protocol
The Las Vegas Raiders got big news on Friday and Saturday as two of their key offensive players will be ready for Week 5.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into Friday with some big question marks on the offensive side of the ball. During the team's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Davante Adams had to miss time due to shoulder injury, but came back later in the game to nearly help the team to a comeback victory against their division rival.
This week, heading into the Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers, Adams had yet to practice, something that will change on Saturday. Adams is expected to practice on Saturday, and that would put him inline to start against his former team in primetime, something everybody expected to happen.
Adams carved out quite a career in Green Bay, a career that will land him in the Hall of Fame one day, but for now, the focus is on helping his new team break a three-game losing streak.
Raiders will have Jimmy G back in Week 5
On Friday, the Raiders got good news at the quarterback position as well, as it appears that they will have Jimmy Garoppolo starting in Week 5. Head coach Josh McDaniels told the media this week that if Garoppolo is healthy, he will be the starter, and now that he has cleared concussion protocol, rookie Aidan O'Connell goes back to the bench.
The seat may be a bit warm for Jimmy G, as he has looked terrible in three starts for the Raiders, tossing five touchdowns against six interceptions. He has to do a better job protecting the football against the Packers, as this is a very winnable game in primetime in front of the home crowd.
O'Connell showed some flashes during his first NFL start, and I believe McDaniels won't hesitate to turn to him if Garoppolo falters, or gets injured again. One thing is for sure, however, Brian Hoyer is just holding a roster spot at this point, and serves no purpose on this team.