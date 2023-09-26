Raiders news: Davante can't 'wait around,' Jimmy G in concussion protocol
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another embarrassing loss on Sunday night, and that is just the beginning of their current problems.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another terrible loss on Sunday night, as the Allegiant Stadium crowd was definitely pro-Pittsburgh Steelers. In the end, the Raiders got out to a quick start for the second week in a row, scoring first, only to see the Steelers reel off 23 straight unanswered points in what would be a 23-18 victory for Pittsburgh.
After the game, star wide receiver Davante Adams did not mince words when talking about the current state of the Raiders. He told reporters that he does not have time to 'wait around' for the Raiders to figure things out, this after he hauled in 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Adams is by far the best offensive player on the Raiders this season, as the run game has been non-existent.
In other offensive news, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion during the team's loss to the Steelers, so that is something to keep an eye on this week. The current No. 2 on the Raiders roster is Brian Hoyer, who contemplated retiring this offseason, so the team turning to him ahead of an AFC West battle against Los Angeles is a nightmare scenario for the Silver and Black.
Will the Raiders turn to AOC4?
Perhaps the Raiders should instead turn to rookie Aidan O'Connell, who dominated the NFL landscape during the preseason. O'Connell was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft, but showed incredible poise and accuracy during the preseason, and by starting him, at least the Raiders can start to look towards the future.
In his three games with the Raiders, Garoppolo has proven to be exactly what we thought he would be. He has been hit many times, limped through some games, and now, could be out for a crucial matchup against the Chargers.
It may be AOC4 time in Las Vegas.