Raiders news: What to do at pick No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders pick at No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but what direction do they plan to go with the selection?
For the Las Vegas Raiders, a six-win season in 2022 has netted them the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Luckily for the franchise, there is some elite talent at some real positions of need, and they are also in a position where they could move up or down in the first round.
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black did not hold a first or second-round pick, but was able to bring in a potential long-term starter in offensive guard, Dylan Parham. In 2023, general manager David Ziegler has to make sure he nails his first round pick, even if that means trading down and stacking more quality selections this April.
The Las Vegas Raiders also could be in the market for a long-term franchise quarterback in this year's draft cycle, as there are a few of them available. CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson are likely to go in the top-3 picks, but guys like Will Levis and Hendon Hooker could be had later in round one.
Raiders have significant issues heading into Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
The truth is, there is no telling what the Raiders plan to do with their Day 1 pick, as most mock drafts have them going in a number of different directions. Sure, they could trade up to select a franchise quarterback, as they hold four top-100 picks this April, but they also could trade down, focusing on the defensive line, secondary, or linebacker group later on.
Team owner Mark Davis has stated that he wants defensive progress this offseason, and there are plenty of Day 1 starters on that side of the ball in this draft class. Ziegler must improve that side of the ball in a very pass-happy AFC West, a division that includes two elite quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, and a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.
This is the problem with the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders, as they have done a nice job staying active in free agency, but have they really significantly upgraded the roster? The 2023 NFL Draft is going to be a make-or-break scenario for Ziegler as general manager, and hopefully, he can avoid the pitfalls of the previous regime led by Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.