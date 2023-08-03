Raiders news: Why the defense can be better than expected in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders added a bunch of talent to the defensive side of the ball, and the unit could be better than expected in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, getting porous play from all three levels. Outside of Maxx Crosby, the defense was a laughingstock, giving up big play after big play, and finishing as one of the worst team in the league in terms of turnovers.
This offseason, general manager Dave Ziegler knew something has to change, and he went out and made wholesale changles on that side of the ball. From bolstering the defensive tackle spot, to adding quality talent to the secondary, the group as a whole is more talented, and deeper than it was a year ago.
It is not often that Raider Nation can get excited about a defense, but that could be the case in 2023. The Raiders defense has some young talent, an elite edge rusher, and finally some depth in the defensive backfield, so why can't they surprise people this Fall.
Playing in one of the best divisions in football, a division loaded with elite quarterback play, Patrick Graham and company better be up for the challenge.