Raiders news: Why the defense can be better than expected in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders added a bunch of talent to the defensive side of the ball, and the unit could be better than expected in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders secondary could be better than it has been in years
Arguably the biggest issue when it comes to most recent Raiders teams is the fact that they are atrocious when it comes to secondary play. Whether it be cornerbacks or safeties, Raiders defensive backs are not only subject to big plays, but they are below average when it comes to nabbing interceptions and forcing turnovers.
That could all change this year, as both the cornerback and safety room have more talent than they have had in years past by a mile. Jakorian Bennett was an excellent addition at cornerback in the draft, while the addition of Marcus Peters gives the Silver and Black a former All-Pro at the NFL level.
Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson and David Long Jr. were veterans brought in via free agency, and the hope is that Nate Hobbs can rebound from a tough sophomore season.
Staying with tough sophomore seasons, Tre'Von Moehrig looks much more comfortable this summer now that the Raiders have added Marcus Epps to start alongside of him. Epps helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, and he will be expected to be the leader of the secondary alongside Peters.