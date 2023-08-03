Raiders news: Why the defense can be better than expected in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders added a bunch of talent to the defensive side of the ball, and the unit could be better than expected in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Ziegler and the Raiders front office are not done adding at linebacker
The biggest issue on this Raiders defense will be the linebacker group in 2023, though Dave Ziegler and his staff are working to improve the unit in recent weeks. They have already signed former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris this week, and on Wednesday, they brought in Jaylon Smith for a visit.
Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo have looked good in camp so far, which is a big sigh of relief when you consider what they are going to mean to this group. Deablo will wear the greet dot this season, pushing him into a leadership role with the team, and Spillane was the big free agent signing for this position group this offseason.
If the Raiders can get solid play from the linebacker group, I believe there is enough talent on the defensive line, and in the secondary for this team to be better than expected on that side of the ball. Las Vegas should add a few more pieces to the defense this summer in hopes the group can at least play competitive football in 2023.