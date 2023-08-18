Raiders news: Defensive line cuts will be tough business in 2023
All of a sudden, the Las Vegas Raiders are loaded with talent along the defensive line, which will make cuts tough business in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Since taking over as the Las Vegas Raiders general manager two years ago, Dave Ziegler has made it a point to bolster the defensive line. Ziegler has used a ton of free agency money, as well as multiple draft picks on the position group, including drafting a defensive end and defensive tackle with two of the team's first three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
What has once been a real weakness for the Silver and Black is looking more and more like a strength, and this summer, cutting the roster down at both defensive end and defensive tackle is going to be tough business for the Las Vegas Raiders.
In recent seasons, the Raiders have really struggled to get any kind of push in the interior of the defensive line, which made bringing in a bunch of talent a necessity for Ziegler. Now, it looks like the Raiders have a solid combination of youth and veteran players at the defensive tackle spot, which defensive end could be one of the deeper position groups on the defense this season.
Raiders defensive line cuts to be tough business this summer
Defensive tackle is specifically a position to keep an eye on, as the Raiders used two 2022 draft picks on the position in Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. Both players are battling for a roster spot this summer with a strong group of competitors, though Butler made his presence felt during the joint practice with the Rams on Thursday.
Tristen Kuhns, an NFL Draft expert from The Wrightway Sports Network tweeting this video out on Thursday:
Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols did not play in the preseason opener, and they are currently penciled in as the starters at defensive tackle. However, Byron Young was a third-round pick this last year, and has looked good since coming off the injured list, plus veterans like John Jenkins and Adam Butler have played well this summer as well.
In addition, Nesta Jade Silvera has turned heads as a seventh-round draft pick.
Along the defensive end positions, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, and Tyree Wilson are locks to make the 53-man roster, while Jordan Willis has been dominant as well. Former third-round pick Malcolm Koonce is trying to hang onto a spot on the roster, and Adam Plant and Isaac Rochell could prove to be tough cuts as well.
It will be interesting to see how many defensive linemen, and what the group looks like when all is said and done this summer.