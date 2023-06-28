Raiders news: Time to turn the page on the Derek Carr ending in Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders turned the page on Derek Carr this past offseason, and it is time for the Raiders media to do the same.
The Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking move towards the end of the 2022 NFL season, benching starting quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining. At the time, the Raiders were still technically alive in the playoff race, though a longshot, and the team decided it was time to see what they have in Jarrett Stidham.
There was also the injury perspective of the move, as they did not want Carr's contract to become guaranteed for the 2024 season. Stidham was inserted, the team lost both games, and finished with only six wins after making it to the playoffs the season before.
On Valentine's Day this offseason, the Carr Era with the Raiders franchise officially ended, and he would land on his feet quickly in New Orleans. Despite it being five months since he left the franchise, Carr still dominates the headlines for the Raiders, something that has to end as we inch closer to training camp.
Raiders and Carr divorce needs to be finalized by the media
Carr had some outstanding moments with the Raiders franchise, setting nearly every passing record, and leading the team to two playoff appearances. However, there were also a ton of lows, and for the fan base, they are divided on what his legacy will be in the Silver and Black.
Now, with Carr in New Orleans, and the team turning to Jimmy Garoppolo, the time has come to end checking in on No. 4. This past week, Carr dominated the Raiders headlines by talking about his breakup with the franchise, and while it was good information, it is getting a bit tired reading about what happened with him towards the end of last season.
The Raiders have many issues entering training camp, and we could see the roster still take on a different shape within the next few months. We here at JustBlogBaby.com wish Carr all the best, and thank him for the memories, but it is time to turn the page for good.